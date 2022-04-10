Camp Invention, a nationally recognized, nonprofit summer enrichment program, is coming to the following locations.
- Diamond Path Elementary School June 13-16 and June 20-23.
- Oak Hills Elementary School June 13-16.
- Bridgewater Elementary School June 20-24.
- Hidden Oaks Middle School June 27-30.
- Oak Grove Middle School June 20-24.
- Woodland Elementary School July-14.
Regional program sponsors include Nordson Corporation Foundation.
A program of the National Inventors Hall of Fame in partnership with the United States Patent and Trademark Office, Camp Invention challenges children in grades K-6 to tap into their natural curiosity and use their creativity to solve problems.
Through hands-on activities, Camp Invention promotes STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) learning; builds confidence, leadership, perseverance and resourcefulness; and encourages entrepreneurship.
Organizers say that in the unprecedented times with “unfinished learning” and other challenges due to COVID-19, these lessons and opportunities for fun ways to learn are even more valuable.
Each year, the program features a new curriculum inspired by some of the nation’s most world-changing inventors – the NIHF Hall of Famers.
Activities include:
Robotic Aquatics, NIHF’s The Attic, Spacecation, and Marble Arcade.
“The core learning experience that my girls received and the inspiration to look at items innovatively, pushing the boundaries of their imagination, and bringing it to life was awe-inspiring,” said the parent of 2021 campers. “They have benefited tremendously, learning they can make a difference in creating for the world they live in.”
All local Camp Invention programs are facilitated and taught by certified educators who reside and teach in the community. Camp Invention serves 130,000 students every year and partners with more than 1,800 schools and districts across the nation. For more information or to register, visit invent.org/camp.
