Art Works Eagan is calling for artists to submit their pieces for the exhibit “Expression: Raw Emotion” by Wednesday, Dec. 18.

The exhibit, which is slated to open Feb. 1, 2020, encourages artists to submit work that is reactionary to bring focus to human emotion whether it be subtle or extreme. Organizers said the submissions can be things that make you laugh out loud or ugly cry.

“Capture the fear of rejection or the warmth of acceptance,” they said. “Discover your mischievous side, and share your raw emotions through art.”

More information is at www.artworkseagan.org.

