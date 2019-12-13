Art Works Eagan is calling for artists to submit their pieces for the exhibit “Expression: Raw Emotion” by Wednesday, Dec. 18.
The exhibit, which is slated to open Feb. 1, 2020, encourages artists to submit work that is reactionary to bring focus to human emotion whether it be subtle or extreme. Organizers said the submissions can be things that make you laugh out loud or ugly cry.
“Capture the fear of rejection or the warmth of acceptance,” they said. “Discover your mischievous side, and share your raw emotions through art.”
More information is at www.artworkseagan.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.