Dog was found in Lakeville park
A 46-year-old Burnsville woman has been charged in Dakota County District Court in connection to the death of a dog found in a Lakeville park on March 27.
Barbara Ann Crosby was charged with felony mistreatment of animals on April 20 for allegedly injecting drugs into the Labrador retriever and stabbing it, resulting in the dog’s death.
According to the criminal complaint, Lakeville police found a deceased dog near a walking trail in Lakeville. The cause of the dog’s death was determined to be stabbing, according to a necropsy.
Veterinarians completing the necropsy found an injection point on the neck of the dog along with a substance that was found to be a mix of two opioid analgesics and an anxiety medicine. Police later discovered that Crosby had a prescription for tramadol, one of the substances found at the injection point.
Police learned that the dog was healthy for its age and had not recently had any procedures and would not have been expected to have an injection site, according to the complaint.
Multiple items of Crosby’s clothing were located near where the dog’s remains were discovered.
Police learned that Crosby had been walking the dog prior to its death. She left a note at home saying she was taking the dog for a walk, according to the complaint. The criminal complaint noted it was uncommon for Crosby to walk the dog.
The investigation revealed she once said that she wished the dog would die in its sleep or disappear and take the burden off them.
The maximum sentence for the charge is two years in prison and/of $5,000 in fines.
Tad Johnson can be reached at tad.johnson@ecm-inc.com.
