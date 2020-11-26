Linda Mullen, utilities superintendent for the city of Burnsville, was won the Minnesota Chapter of the American Public Works Association’s top award in the Superintendent or Supervisor category during the association’s annual meeting held online due to the pandemic on Thursday, Nov. 5.
Mullen was selected based on exemplary public service in her community by a panel of peers in a 2020 statewide call for nominations.
Russ Matthys, director of public works for the city of Eagan and president of the association, noted that public works officials often perform their public service duties quietly and without public recognition. Matthys congratulated the award winners and noted that the nominees were highly deserving of the honor. He said he applauds the efforts of all public works employees throughout the state, and welcomes the opportunity to give public recognition to those who serve so well.
