The city of Burnsville has announced the lineup for its Flicks on the Bricks outdoor summer free movie series.

Movies are shown at Nicollet Commons Park, 12550 Nicollet Ave. Seating begins at 7:30 p.m., with showtime at dusk.

June 24: “The Boss Baby:Family Business” (PG)

July 8: “Raya and the Last Dragon” (PG)

July 29: “Space Jam: A New Legacy” (PG)

Aug. 12: “Encanto” (PG). That evening will include live entertainment at Friday Night Boogie at 7 p.m.

Tags

Load comments