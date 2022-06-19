Burnsville to have outdoor summer movies Jun 19, 2022 50 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The city of Burnsville has announced the lineup for its Flicks on the Bricks outdoor summer free movie series.Movies are shown at Nicollet Commons Park, 12550 Nicollet Ave. Seating begins at 7:30 p.m., with showtime at dusk.June 24: “The Boss Baby:Family Business” (PG)July 8: “Raya and the Last Dragon” (PG)July 29: “Space Jam: A New Legacy” (PG)Aug. 12: “Encanto” (PG). That evening will include live entertainment at Friday Night Boogie at 7 p.m. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Burnsville Stw Summer 2022 Flicks On The Bricks Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Free E-Mail News Headlines Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Sun Thisweek News Would you like to receive our latest news? Signup today! Manage your lists Trending Now Asian market, food hall coming to Burnsville Center Miss Lakeville royalty to have more to celebrate Eagan Life Time instructor celebrates 20 years inspiring others to be active Lakeville baker ‘Shortie’ is big on sweets Farmington Dew Days Schedule of Events 2022 E-editions Dakota County Tribune Jun 17, 2022 0 Burnsville/Eagan Sun Thisweek Jun 17, 2022 0 Lakeville Sun Thisweek Jun 17, 2022 0
