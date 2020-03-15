Burnsville Rotary’s Concert for Caring event will start at 6 p.m. Saturday, April 18, at the Ames Center in Burnsville.

The concert will feature Fleetwood Mac tribute band Rumours & Dreams, which includes vocalists Pamela Helmer-McNeill, Mary Jane Alm and Jeff Engholm.

The event includes complimentary appetizers and desserts from Chianti Grill, an auction and the band starting at 8 p.m.

The event is being supported by The Walser Foundation, the Dr. LaChapelle Family Charitable Foundation and Ames Construction Inc.

Tickets for $35 and $45 are on sale at the Ames Center box office and online at Ticketmaster.com. There is a discount for groups of 10 or more.

More information about the band is at pamelamcneill.com.

There is also a 10-day online auction beginning at 8 a.m. Thursday, April 9, and closing at 9 p.m. Saturday, April 18. People can register for it at biddingforgood.com/burnsvillerotary.

More about Rotary is at burnsvillerotary.org.

