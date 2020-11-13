The 27-year-old Warm Hands, Warm Heads, Warm Hearts that collects and distributes mittens and hats to children who need them, distributed about 12,000 mittens and hats that had been collected from 31 area Rotary clubs and organizations.
The program was started by Ted Field and he ran it for 25 years. It is now run by Edina-Morningside Rotary. Since inception, the program has delivered approximately 550,000 mittens and hats.
Burnsville Breakfast Rotary is proud to be one of the Rotary clubs that makes this program a success. Belonging to Rotary provides members with an opportunity to give back to their communities and to connect with like-minded leaders and friends. To learn more about Burnsville Breakfast Rotary, visit burnsvillebreakfastrotary.org.
