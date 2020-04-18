Burnsville Rotary’s Concert for Caring event has been rescheduled from Saturday, April 18, to Sept. 27 at 3 p.m. at the Ames Center in Burnsville.

The concert will feature Fleetwood Mac tribute band Rumours & Dreams, which includes vocalists Pamela Helmer-McNeill, Mary Jane Alm and Jeff Engholm.

The event includes complimentary appetizers and desserts from Chianti Grill, an auction and the band concert.

The event is being supported by The Walser Foundation, the Dr. LaChapelle Family Charitable Foundation and Ames Construction Inc.

Tickets for $35 and $45 are on sale at the Ames Center box office and online at Ticketmaster.com. There is a discount for groups of 10 or more.

More information about the band is at pamelamcneill.com.

More about Rotary is at burnsvillerotary.org.

