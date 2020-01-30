Competing at tournaments hosted by Burnsville Robotics at Burnsville Senior High School on Jan. 18 and 19, three Burnsville teams advanced to the Minnesota State Championship.
The Wiring Warriors, a fifth-year team, and High Voltage, a rookie team, earned their spots at state by winning the Saturday event in an alliance with an Eagan-based team.
The Wiring Warriors won an award for their innovative design of a robot component (Collins Aerospace Innovate Award), while High Voltage took home an award for their programming (Control Award sponsored by Arm Inc.).
On Sunday, seventh-year team The PRIDE won awards for incorporating 3D printing and computer aided design in their robot (STRATASYS Award), excellence in their engineering notebook (Think Award), and overall excellence in their season performance (third place Inspire Award), the latter of which advanced them to the state championship.
Rookie team Geometry Bots won a Judge’s Award at the Sunday event for their excellence as ambassadors for the international robotics program FIRST Tech Challenge, in which all the teams compete.
Previously, the Wiring Warriors won the Collins Aerospace Innovate Award and were on the second place alliance at the Nov. 23, 2019, tournament at Lakeville South High School.
The PRIDE, Wiring Warriors, and High Voltage will join 45 Minnesota teams who qualified at the FTC State Championship at the Washington Technology Magnet School in St. Paul on Feb. 7 and 8.
Burnsville Robotics is the umbrella not-for-profit organization for FIRST robotics programming in ISD 191, including one FIRST LEGO League team (elementary school), five FIRST Tech Challenge teams (middle and high school), and one FIRST Robotics Competition team (high school). All teams operate out of Burnsville Senior High School, however students come from multiple schools.
