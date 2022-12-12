Pam Lanhart, founder of Thrive Family Recovery Resources, was appointed recently to the Governor’s Advisory Council on Opioids, Substance Use and Addiction.

“The Advisory Council, along with the recently appointed Addiction and Recovery director, will provide valuable insight from a variety of perspectives, including those with lived experiences and those from communities that are disproportionately impacted by addiction,” said Gov. Tim Walz in a press release. “This partnership will work to ensure that individuals at all stages of recovery, and their families, have a voice to improve access to the resources they need.”

