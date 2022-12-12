Pam Lanhart, founder of Thrive Family Recovery Resources, was appointed recently to the Governor’s Advisory Council on Opioids, Substance Use and Addiction.
“The Advisory Council, along with the recently appointed Addiction and Recovery director, will provide valuable insight from a variety of perspectives, including those with lived experiences and those from communities that are disproportionately impacted by addiction,” said Gov. Tim Walz in a press release. “This partnership will work to ensure that individuals at all stages of recovery, and their families, have a voice to improve access to the resources they need.”
“Minnesota continues to fight against the growing opioids crisis, especially in our Native and Black communities that are disproportionately affected. I am grateful to these community leaders for partnering with our administration, and with their unique professional and personal experiences, leadership, and dedication to this work, we will be better poised to create more effective solutions,” said Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan. “I look forward to seeing what this council will accomplish over the next four years.”
Lanhart founded Thrive Family Recovery Resources in 2016 as a result of her families experience with substance use. After finding no supportive services for the families impacted by addiction, she determined to develop an organization that would offer holistic services to families. Thrive has a warm-line that offers resource navigation to families looking for services for their loved ones, or need guidance to navigate the treatment system. It offers one-on-one family peer support to help guide families in evidence-based, compassionate and invitational approaches to helping their loved ones. Thrive also offers educational workshops, and in-person and virtual non-12 step support groups each week informed by CRAFT, Community Reinforcement and Family Training.
