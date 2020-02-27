Fire Muster seeks volunteers
The Burnsville Fire Muster annual community festival is seeking volunteers for the 2020 event, to be held Sept. 9-12.
The Fire Muster committee will hold a volunteer open house Thursday, March 12, from 6-8 p.m. at Burnsville City Hall, 100 Civic Center Parkway.
Volunteers are needed for committees overseeing beer gardens, general event planning, Kids Korner, marketing and publicity, parade pacers, signs, sponsorships and vendors.
Fire Muster committee meetings are held the second Thursday of each month at City Hall. Meetings begin at 6 p.m. and typically last an hour.
For more information contact Tami Allen at info@burnsvillefiremuster.org. Learn more at www.burnsvillefiremuster.org.
Property for sale
The city of Burnsville is requesting letters of interest for the sale of city-owned property at the northeast corner of Southcross Drive East and Portland Avenue South.
The vacant 2.32-acre site is zoned two-family residential planned unit development. Utilities are available.
The development process requires plat and planned unit development approval by the Burnsville City Council
Interested parties must submit a letter detailing the interest, intended use of the property, proposed purchase price and terms and an intended timeline for development. This will determine if the real estate can be sold by a negotiated sale with one interested party or if a request for proposal is required.
Submit the required information by 2:30 p.m. on Friday, March 13 to: City of Burnsville, Attn: Regina Dean, 100 Civic Center Parkway, Burnsville, 55337, or to Regina.Dean@burnsvillemn.gov.
For more information, contact Regina Dean, assistant community development director, at 952-895-4453, or Jamie Scheffer, economic development coordinator, at 952-895-4454.
Landscaping for clean water
Burnsville and Dakota County residents are invited to attend free “Landscaping for Clean Water” workshops Tuesday, March 10, or Wednesday, April 8, from 6-7 p.m. at Burnsville City Hall, 100 Civic Center Parkway.
The introductory workshops provide tips on creating rain garden, shoreline stabilization and native garden projects that benefit local water quality and provide much-needed habitat for pollinators.
Participants will learn about the benefits of the low-maintenance features and how to design, install and maintain a project. in their very own yard.
Trained instructors from the Dakota County Soil and Water Conservation District will provide dozens of affordable examples of gardens that transform conventional urban yards into beautiful and beneficial landscapes. The gardens filter storm water runoff, which helps stop pollutants from flowing to lakes and streams. In addition, these projects can provide valuable habitat to pollinators such as the endangered rusty patched bumblebee, which has been found in Burnsville.
Register at www.dakotaswcd.org/cleanwater_form.html or contact the Dakota County SWCD at 651-480-7777 or swcd@co.dakota.mn.us.
The SWCD offers grants of up to $250 for such water quality improvement projects (application information will be available at the workshop). The city of Burnsville also offers grants of up to $1,000 for residents (application information is available at www.burnsvillemn.gov/WQGrant). The application deadline for the City grant program is Monday, May 4.
State of the City is March 18
The public is invited to Burnsville’s annual State of the City address on Wednesday, March 18, at the Ames Center, 12600 Nicollet Ave. The keynote speech will be given by Mayor Elizabeth Kautz.
The address and a presentation will be held from 3:30-5 p.m. Complimentary appetizers and a cash bar will follow.
The speech will be shown live on Burnsville Civic Channel 16/HD Channel 859 (for cable subscribers) and online at www.burnsville.tv/live.
The State of the City is presented annually by the Burnsville Chamber of Commerce and the city. For more information, visit www.burnsvillechamber.com.
