One driver suffered life-threatening injuries
A 90-year-old Burnsville man suffered life-threatening injuries after the vehicle he was driving left the shoulder of northbound Interstate 35 near 210th Street in Lakeville, crossed into lanes of traffic and collided with a 2007 Freightliner semi-truck Thursday at about 11:16 a.m., according to the Minnesota State Patrol
Thomas George Moran was identified on Saturday as the driver of a 2009 Lincoln MKX that was involved in the crash that left his vehicle and the semi-truck turned over in the ditch east of the roadway, according to the State Patrol.
Moran was taken from the scene to Hennepin County Medical Center, along with the driver of the semi-truck, Oscar Anibal Leiva, 58, of Burnsville, who had non-life-threatening injuries.
It is unknown if either driver was wearing a seat belt, according to the State Patrol. Alcohol was reported as not a factor in the crash.
Road conditions were described as dry.
Responding to the crash were agencies from Dakota County, Lakeville Fire, Allina, along with Lakeville Police and the State Patrol.
Tad Johnson can be reached at tad.johnson@apgecm.com.
