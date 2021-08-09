A 34-year-old Burnsville man died from injuries he suffered during a motorcycle crash Friday in Lakeville.

Manuel Alejandro Manrique was taken to the Hennepin Healthcare emergency room in Minneapolis after the crash at about 6:43 p.m. on 175th St. W. at Gettysburg Way.

Manrique’s niece, Soraya Limon, described him as kind, loving and wonderful on a GoFundMe page that she set up to help the family pay for funeral expenses.

She said he touched more lives than she could count and that he has left a huge hole in their hearts.

The GoFundMe page is at au.gofundme.com/f/manuel-alejandro-manriques-funeral-expenses.

