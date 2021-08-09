A 34-year-old Burnsville man died from injuries he suffered during a motorcycle crash Friday in Lakeville.
Manuel Alejandro Manrique was taken to the Hennepin Healthcare emergency room in Minneapolis after the crash at about 6:43 p.m. on 175th St. W. at Gettysburg Way.
Manrique’s niece, Soraya Limon, described him as kind, loving and wonderful on a GoFundMe page that she set up to help the family pay for funeral expenses.
She said he touched more lives than she could count and that he has left a huge hole in their hearts.
The GoFundMe page is at au.gofundme.com/f/manuel-alejandro-manriques-funeral-expenses.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.