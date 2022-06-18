Burnsville hosts Farmers Market weekly visits at two locations Jun 18, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Burnsville has two locations that host weekly visits by the St. Paul Farmers Market.The market comes to Diamondhead Education Center, 200 Burnsville Parkway W., on Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.The second farmers market location is at Mary, Mother of the Church, 3333 Cliff Road E., on Thursdays from 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.Both locations accept EBT.For more information, visit www.stpaulfarmersmarket.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Burnsville Burnsville Farmers Market Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Free E-Mail News Headlines Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Sun Thisweek News Would you like to receive our latest news? Signup today! Manage your lists Trending Now Eagan CEO honored as Women Business Owner of the Year Asian market, food hall coming to Burnsville Center Eagan Life Time instructor celebrates 20 years inspiring others to be active Making a big splash: Lakeville Lions Club commits $500,000 toward Lakeville splash pad Miss Lakeville royalty to have more to celebrate E-editions Dakota County Tribune Jun 17, 2022 0 Burnsville/Eagan Sun Thisweek Jun 17, 2022 0 Lakeville Sun Thisweek Jun 17, 2022 0
