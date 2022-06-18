Burnsville has two locations that host weekly visits by the St. Paul Farmers Market.

The market comes to Diamondhead Education Center, 200 Burnsville Parkway W., on Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The second farmers market location is at Mary, Mother of the Church, 3333 Cliff Road E., on Thursdays from 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Both locations accept EBT.

For more information, visit www.stpaulfarmersmarket.com.

Tags

Load comments