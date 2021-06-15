The woman who died after a vehicle ran into a crowd of protesters in Uptown Minneapolis on Sunday was identified as Deona Marie Knajdek Erickson, a program manager at The Cottages Group, a Burnsville-based company that provides residential accommodation for people with limited mobility, according to Bring Me the News.
The Cottages Group posted on its Facebook page Monday:
“We are shocked and deeply saddened by the news of her passing. She was a Program Manager who dedicated her time to overseeing two of our community residential sites, she put her heart into her work. She was one of the most selfless people we have had the pleasure of knowing, she earned the respect and trust of those she served because of her true compassion for her work. She will be deeply missed by those she served and served with. Our prayers go out to the family, friends and those who had the pleasure of knowing such a kindhearted woman.”
The Cottages Group said it would be planting a magnolia tree Wednesday at each of the locations where she worked.
“A magnolia tree symbolizes magnificence,” The Cottages Group said. “Its flowers representing nobility, dignity, and perseverance. To honor her legacy as the amazing human being she always was, we will be planting a magnolia tree at each of the locations she served in remembrance of her magnificent presence we all had the pleasure of being blessed with.”
She lived in Minneapolis – a mother to two daughters – and was originally from Pine City, according to her Facebook page.
One commentor on The Cottages Group’s Facebook page said of Erickson: “Deona you will be missed very much, you were a wonderful person I am so thankful for everything you did for my daughter Amy you were always there for her you became her best friend. Hugs n prayers go out to your family and friends. We will never forget you.”
