Burnsville High School has nominated juniors Emma Boys and Quinn Hess as this year’s ExCEL Award (Excellence in Community, Education and Leadership) recipients.
Sponsored by the Minnesota State High School League, ExCEL honors high school juniors who are active in school activities, show leadership qualities and work voluntarily in their community.
Every member school of the MSHSL is invited to nominate one girl and one boy for the ExCEL Award. Criteria include participation in a MSHSL fine arts and/or athletic activity.
Emma Boys has engaged in many volunteer activities, but the one that has meant most to her is creating a Letters of Love club at BHS. Letters of Love is a global organization that provides emotional support for patients in children’s hospitals around the world by making kind, handwritten cards. As the founder and co-president of the club, Emma and her peers plan
meetings, create cards to send to children, connect on social media and collaborate with other schools.
Emma’s extracurricular activities include playing soccer and managing the girls hockey team.
She is a member of the National Honor Society and a leader for Link Crew and BurnsvilleStrong groups.
Emma is also a member of YoungLife, Fellowship of Christian Athletes and FitClub. In the classroom,
she demonstrates academic excellence and has participated in the Science Fair, receiving the Yale Science and Engineering Association Award for Most Outstanding Exhibit in Physics, Computer Science, Engineering or Chemistry.
“Whether in class, on the field or in the gym, Emma makes everyone better,” said Kevin Silberman, BHS teacher and girls soccer coach. “She is a hard worker who holds herself and others accountable. She will do what’s right even when there aren’t adults around.”
Quinn Hess is a three-sport athlete (cross country, nordic skiing and track and field) who is actively
involved in the community. One experience that he has benefited greatly from is volunteering at Mike’s Meet. Mike’s Meet is a middle school and elementary cross country invitational in honor and remembrance of Mike, a runner during the 2001 season who died unexpectedly while on a run.
Quinn is a member of the National Honor Society and is involved in volleyball, DECA, Youth in
Government and BurnsvilleStrong. His volunteer experiences include working with Germanfest, church, BrainPower in a Backpack, winter clothing drives and garden clean-up.
“Quinn helps all student athletes,” said Jeff Webber, BHS teacher and boys cross country coach. “Quinn has an amazing ability to connect with all team members by helping them all. He will welcome all with his great personality, which makes all team members feel a part of the team. He encourages all athletes to work hard, but also shows that work ethic in his own work ethic, which rubs off on others.”
The BHS students will move on to the next level for consideration.
The state ExCEL Award recipients will be selected by an independent panel of judges from schools throughout Minnesota, and winners will be announced on Feb. 6.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.