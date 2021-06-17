“The tassel was worth the hassle,” Burnsville High School graduate Zoe Lewis said in her humor-laced commencement address June 11. The commencement ceremony at Pates Stadium honored 545 members of the school’s 65th graduating class.
Burnsville High graduation 2021: ‘Tassel was worth the hassle’
- Photos by John Gessner
