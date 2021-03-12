Summer Urgiles Suarez, of Burnsville, has been selected to represent Dakota County in the state competition for the title America’s Pre-teen Minnesota.
America’s Little Miss Organization is a “non-glitz” pageant that encourages young women to showcase their personalities from within.
Summer has a passion and love for animals, which she demonstrates when having fun and caring for her dog, Winnie. Because of this, it is her dream to become a veterinarian to help the many displaced animals.
This weekend, Summer will join other contestants from across the state in Bloomington. Contestants participate in on-stage questions and introduction, as well as evening gown and modeling competitions.
The winner of the state pageant will receive many prizes, including many opportunities for a full year as a role model and spokesperson, and will represent Minnesota at America’s Little Miss national competition in summer 2021 in Orlando, Florida.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.