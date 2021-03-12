Summer Urgiles Suarez

Summer Urgiles Suarez

 Photo submitted

Summer Urgiles Suarez, of Burnsville, has been selected to represent Dakota County in the state competition for the title America’s Pre-teen Minnesota.

America’s Little Miss Organization is a “non-glitz” pageant that encourages young women to showcase their personalities from within.

Summer has a passion and love for animals, which she demonstrates when having fun and caring for her dog, Winnie. Because of this, it is her dream to become a veterinarian to help the many displaced animals.

This weekend, Summer will join other contestants from across the state in Bloomington. Contestants participate in on-stage questions and introduction, as well as evening gown and modeling competitions.

The winner of the state pageant will receive many prizes, including many opportunities for a full year as a role model and spokesperson, and will represent Minnesota at America’s Little Miss national competition in summer 2021 in Orlando, Florida.

