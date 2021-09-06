Following is the tentative schedule of events. All events are subject to change. See burnsvillefiremuster.org for event updates.
Tuesday, Sept. 7
Fire Muster Medallion Hunt, all day city of Burnsville Parks. The Medallion Hunt will start with the first clue released at SunThisweek.com at 9 a.m. and each day at 9 a.m. until Sunday or until the medallion in found.
Wednesday, Sept. 8
City Block Party food & Live music featuring Joe & The Mechanics, 5:30-8 p.m., Nicollet Commons Park
Thursday, Sept. 9
Classic Car Show on 126th, 5:30-8 p.m., Ames Center Parking Ramp
Craft Beer Tasting by Red Lion Liquor, $10 fee to 360 Communities, 6-8 p.m., Ames Center Plaza (outside)
Friday, Sept. 10
Carnival Rides, 5-11 p.m., Civic Center Park
Food Vendors, 5-11 p.m., Civic Center Park
Main Stage Beer Tent, 5-11 p.m., Civic Center Park
VIP TENT Open, 5-11 p.m.
BINGO Tent Open, 5-7 p.m., Civic Center Park
Safety Zone, 5-10 p.m., City Hall Parking Lot
Fire Truck Water Display, 6:30-9 p.m., City Hall Parking Lot
Fireworks, 9:30 p.m., Civic Center Park
Live Music featuring The Hype, 7:30-11 p.m., Civic Center Park
Saturday, Sept. 11
Heart of the City Run/Walk, 6:45-10 a.m., Civic Center Park
Safety Zone, 10 a.m.-10 p.m., City Hall Parking Lot
Carnival Rides, 11 a.m.-11 p.m., Civic Center Park
Fire Truck & Community Parade, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
Food Vendors, noon-11 p.m., City Center Park
Kidz Korner, 12-4 p.m., City Center Park
Baby Crawl Races, 1:30 p.m., Civic Center Park
Big Wheel Races, 2 p.m., Civic Center Park
Little Miss and Mr. Fire Muster Junior and Miss and Mr. Fire Muster, 3 p.m., Walser Stage in Kidz Korner
BINGO Tent, 12 noon-11 p.m., Civic Center Park
Walser Stage Featuring music from The Garage, 4-6 p.m., Skate Park
Main Stage Beer Tent, 5-11 p.m., Civic Center Park
Fire Truck Display & Safety Zone, 12 noon to 3 p.m. and 6-9:30 p.m., Civic Center Park
K9 Officers Show, 3:30 p.m., by Ice Arena
VIP TENT Open, 4-10 p.m.
Live Music Takin it to the Limit & Fabulous Armadillos, 7:30-11 p.m., Civic Center Park Walser Stage
Family Fireworks Display, 9:30ish, Civic Center Park
