Following is the tentative schedule of events. All events are subject to change. See burnsvillefiremuster.org for event updates. 

 

Tuesday, Sept. 7

Fire Muster Medallion Hunt, all day city of Burnsville Parks. The Medallion Hunt will start with the first clue released at SunThisweek.com at 9 a.m. and each day at 9 a.m. until Sunday or until the medallion in found. 

Wednesday, Sept. 8

City Block Party food & Live music featuring Joe & The Mechanics, 5:30-8 p.m., Nicollet Commons Park

 

Thursday, Sept. 9

Classic Car Show on 126th, 5:30-8 p.m., Ames Center Parking Ramp

Craft Beer Tasting by Red Lion Liquor, $10 fee to 360 Communities, 6-8 p.m., Ames Center Plaza (outside)

 

Friday, Sept. 10

Carnival Rides, 5-11 p.m., Civic Center Park

Food Vendors, 5-11 p.m., Civic Center Park

Main Stage Beer Tent, 5-11 p.m., Civic Center Park

VIP TENT Open, 5-11 p.m.

BINGO Tent Open, 5-7 p.m., Civic Center Park

Safety Zone, 5-10 p.m., City Hall Parking Lot

Fire Truck Water Display, 6:30-9 p.m., City Hall Parking Lot

Fireworks, 9:30 p.m., Civic Center Park

Live Music featuring The Hype, 7:30-11 p.m., Civic Center Park

 

Saturday, Sept. 11

Heart of the City Run/Walk, 6:45-10 a.m., Civic Center Park

Safety Zone, 10 a.m.-10 p.m., City Hall Parking Lot

Carnival Rides, 11 a.m.-11 p.m., Civic Center Park

Fire Truck & Community Parade, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Food Vendors, noon-11 p.m., City Center Park

Kidz Korner, 12-4 p.m., City Center Park

Baby Crawl Races, 1:30 p.m., Civic Center Park

Big Wheel Races, 2 p.m., Civic Center Park

Little Miss and Mr. Fire Muster Junior and Miss and Mr. Fire Muster, 3 p.m., Walser Stage in Kidz Korner

BINGO Tent, 12 noon-11 p.m., Civic Center Park

Walser Stage Featuring music from The Garage, 4-6 p.m., Skate Park

Main Stage Beer Tent, 5-11 p.m., Civic Center Park

Fire Truck Display & Safety Zone, 12 noon to 3 p.m. and 6-9:30 p.m., Civic Center Park

K9 Officers Show, 3:30 p.m., by Ice Arena

VIP TENT Open, 4-10 p.m. 

Live Music Takin it to the Limit & Fabulous Armadillos, 7:30-11 p.m., Civic Center Park Walser Stage

Family Fireworks Display, 9:30ish, Civic Center Park

Tags

Load comments