Screen Shot 2021-09-06 at 8.30.21 PM.png

Great to have the Burnsville Fire Muster on again in 2021.  Wish you the best of luck in your search for the medallion.

Clue 1:   Thanks to all those that help make the Burnsville Fire Muster such a great event.  We’re fortunate to live in such a nice community.

