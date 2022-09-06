All events are subject to change. See https://www.burnsvillefiremuster.org for updates.
Tuesday, Sept. 6
Festival Medallion Hunt, clues released at 9 a.m. at SunThisweek.com each day for six days or until the medallion is found, city of Burnsville Parks
Wednesday, Sept. 7
Festival Block Party on the Plaza, 5:30-8:30 p.m., Nicollet Commons Park/Ames Center Plaza
Food Trucks at Festival Block Party on the Plaza, 5:30-8:30 p.m., Nicollet Commons Park/Ames Center Plaza
Inflatables at Festival Block Party on the Plaza, 5:30-8:30 p.m., Nicollet Commons Park/Ames Center Plaza
Sensory Friendly Zone at Block Party on the Plaza, 5:30-8:30 p.m., Ames Center. The zone will offer ear plugs, tables and chairs, coloring books, fidgets, balls, and sunglasses for those with vision sensitivity to watch the Laser Light Show.
Live Music - Chico Chavez Orchestra- The Kings of Cumbia at Block Party on the Plaza, 5:45-8 p.m., Nicollet Commons Park/Ames Center Plaza. Twin Cities based 10-piece orchestra created and directed by master Peruvian percussionist-drummer Chico Chavez. The orchestra plays tropical Afro-Indigenous beats from throughout Latin America featuring psychedelic Cumbia.
Laser Light Show at Festival Block Party on the Plaza, 8-8:15 p.m., Nicollet Commons Park/Ames Center Plaza
Thursday, Sept. 8
Classic Car Show, 5-8 p.m., Heart of the City parking ramp. Registration for a car to is free however all cars must be 1975 or older to display. Registration is now open at link from burnsvillefiremuster.org.
Food Trucks at Craft Beer Tasting & Classic Car Show, 5-8 p.m., Nicollet Commons Park/Ames Center Plaza
Live Music - Old School 191, 5:45-8 p.m., Nicollet Commons Park/Ames Center Plaza
Craft Beer Tasting, 6-8 p.m., Nicollet Commons Park/Ames Center Plaza. 100% of proceeds go to benefit 360 Communities.
Friday, Sept. 9
Bingo Beer Tent with Tables & Chairs (Bingo will be Saturday 3-7 p.m.), 5-10 p.m., Civic Center Park-Ice Arena Lot. Provides a view the main stage.
Carnival (rides and food), 5-11 p.m., Civic Center Park-Ice Arena Lot. Tickets sold on site.
Food Vendors, 5-11 p.m., Civic Center Park-Ice Arena Lot
Free Shuttle Service, by MVTA, 5 p.m.-12 a.m., Burnsville Transit Station to Civic Center Park. Buses will run every 15 minutes, excluding 9:30 to 10:05 p.m. due to fireworks.
Futsal 5v5 Soccer Tournament, 5-8 p.m., Sky Oaks Elementary School. Register at a link from tinyurl.com/bd62px4x.
Kidz Korner, 5-8 p.m., Civic Center Park-Ice Arena Lot. Presented by ISD191 Community Education, interactive activities, games and information about Community Education.
Main Stage Beer Tent, 5-11 p.m., Civic Center Park-Ice Arena Lot
Merchandise Vendors, 5-10 p.m., Civic Center Park-Ice Arena Lot
Multi-Faith Prayer Areas, 5-11 p.m., Civic Center Park
Sensory Friendly Zone, 5-11 p.m., Civic Center Park. The zone will offer ear plugs, tables and chairs, coloring books, fidgets, and balls.
VIP Tent, 5-11 p.m., Civic Center Park-Ice Arena Lot. Purchase tickets at burnsvillefiremuster.org/events/vip-tent-friday.
Fire Truck Water Display, 6-9:30 p.m., City Hall parking lot
Live Music: Johnny Holm Band, 7:30-11 p.m., Civic Center Park-Ice Arena Lot
Friday Fireworks, 9:45-10 p.m., Civic Center Park-Ice Arena Lot
Saturday, Sept. 10
Heart of the City Race (15K, 10K, 5K), 6:30 - 9:45 a.m., Next to Civic Center Garden. Proceeds benefiting the Kids Feeding Kids Program of Boys and Girls Clubs. Register at a link from burnsvillefiremuster.org/events/heart-of-the-city-race-15k-10k-5k/
Futsal 5v5 Soccer Tournament, 8 a.m. - 8 p.m., Sky Oaks Elementary School. Register at a link from tinyurl.com/bd62px4x
Carnival (rides and food), 11 a.m. - 11 p.m., Civic Center Park-Ice Arena Lot
Fire Truck & Community Parade, 11 a.m. - 1 p.m., E. 130th St.
Merchandise Vendors, 11 a.m. - 10 p.m., Civic Center Park-Ice Arena Lot
Bingo Beer Tent (Bingo 3-7 p.m. Saturday), 12-11 p.m., Civic Center Park-Ice Arena Lot
Fire Truck & Water Display, 12-9:30 p.m., Civic Center Park-Ice Arena Lot
Food Vendors, 12-11 p.m., Civic Center Park-Ice Arena Lot
Free Shuttle Service, by MVTA, 12 noon-12 a.m., Burnsville Transit Station to Civic Center Park. Buses will run every 15 minutes, excluding 9:30 to 10:05 p.m. due to fireworks.
Kidz Korner, 12-4 p.m., Civic Center Park-Ice Arena Lot. Presented by ISD191 Community Education, interactive activities, games and information about Community Education.
Multi-Faith Prayer Areas, 12-11 p.m., Civic Center Park
Baby Crawl Races in Kidz Korner, 1-1:30 p.m., Civic Center Park-Ice Arena Lot. Open to any child not yet walking. Register in person on-site beginning at 12:30 p.m. Saturday.
Burnsville Food Forest, 1-3 p.m., Burnsville Food Forest, 75 Civic Center Parkway. Staff will be on hand to show people around and answer questions. A food forest is a diverse planting of edible plants, including fruit trees, fruiting shrubs, and herbs. These plants are available for the public to harvest throughout the growing season.
Multicultural Stage, 1-7 p.m., Walser Civic Center Park Amphitheater. Performances from East Africa, Latin America, Mexico and Burnsville-based Twin Cities Catalyst Music. 1-2 p.m. Mariachi Jalisco; 2:15-2:45 p.m. BHS Student Performers; 3-3:45 p.m. Somali Museum Dance Troupe; 4-5 p.m. Chadwick Phillips Catalyst Artist Collective presents: Colin Bracewell, Salim, King Kyros, Jazzy, J-Mo On The Beat, Gavin Jenkins; 5:15-7:15 p.m.- Chico Chavez Orchestra- Kings of Cumbia
Sensory Friendly Zone, 1-11 p.m., Civic Center Park. The zone will offer ear plugs, tables and chairs, coloring books, fidgets, and balls.
Big Wheel Races in Kidz Korner, 2-3 p.m., Civic Center Park-Ice Arena Lot. Sign-up 30 minutes prior to the event. Limited to 75 participants.
Bingo, 3-7 p.m., Civic Center Park-Ice Arena Lot. Pull tabs also offered. Proceeds benefit the Burnsville Hockey Club.
Little Miss/Mr. Fire Muster & Jr Miss/Mr. Fire Muster in Kidz Korner, 3-4 p.m., Civic Center Park-Ice Arena Lot.
K9 Officers Show, 3:30-5:30 p.m., Burnsville Ice Center
Zombie Garage Zone, 4-7:30 p.m., Civic Center Park-Ice Arena Lot. Skateboard competition, prizes, vendor demos, skateboard celebrities, and more plus live music from the The Garage and food trucks.
Main Stage Beer Tent, 5-11 p.m., Civic Center Park-Ice Arena Lot.
VIP Tent, 5-11 p.m., Civic Center Park-Ice Arena Lot.
Fire Truck Display & Water Display, 6-9:30 p.m., Civic Center Park-Ice Arena Lot.
Live Music - Fleetwood Mask, 7:30-11 p.m., Civic Center Park-Ice Arena Lot.
Saturday Fireworks, 9:45-10 p.m., Civic Center Park-Ice Arena Lot.
