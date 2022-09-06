Get out those magnifying glasses and maps as the Burnsville Festival Fire Muster Medallion Hunt prepares to launch Tuesday, Sept. 6.
Of course, cellphones and global positioning systems also are tools of the trade for this year’s hunt, which can to last six days unless someone finds the medallion before then.
The winner or winners will receive a prize package that includes gift cards from Red Savoy Pizza, Honey Baked Ham, Original Pancake House, Porter Creek Hardwood Grill, Bricksworth Beer Co., Renaissance Faire, Crayola Experience, and Chanhassen Dinner Theatre.
Even though the hunt will officially begin at 12:01 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 6, the first clue will be posted at 9 a.m. that day on HometownSource.com/Sun_Thisweek. Subsequent clues will be posted at 9 a.m. each day until Sunday or the medallion is found.
The winner’s name will be posted on Sun Thisweek’s website within one hour of confirmation.
The medallion, which will say Burnsville Festival Fire Muster on it, will be hidden outdoors in plain sight at a public facility in the city of Burnsville. People won’t have to destroy or alter park property in order to find the medallion. Any trespassing or destruction of property while searching for medallion will disqualify participants. Participants must obey open hours of public parks.
People who find the medallion should call the phone number printed on the medallion.
The first person to find the medallion and bring it to Sun Thisweek’s Apple Valley office, 15322 Galaxie Ave., Suite 219, will win the prize package.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.