BHS walking track memberships available
District 191 Community Education is now offering memberships for the walking track at Burnsville High School, located at 600 E. Highway 13.
A walking track membership is $15 and valid through June 30, 2020. Members must be 18 or older and will need to present their membership and a valid driver’s license when entering the facility.
Walking track hours are Monday through Friday from 6:30-8 a.m. and 5-8 p.m. and Saturday from 6:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Access is through Door 1, adjacent to the Firefly Credit Union.
Memberships are available for purchase online at communityed191.org or in person at Diamondhead Education Center, 200 W. Burnsville Parkway (Community Education, lower level, Door 11). Memberships cannot be purchased at the Activity Center.
For more information, visit communityed191.org.
District 191 staff members present ‘Class Acts’
For the 32nd consecutive year, teachers and other District 191 staff members will be presenting “Class Acts,” a comedy variety show to raise scholarships for graduating seniors in Burnsville-Eagan-Savage School District 191.
More than $250,000 has been presented to students at Burnsville High School, Burnsville Alternative High School and the Burnsville-Eagan-Savage Transition (BEST) program to help pay for college and further educational goals.
This year’s show, dubbed “Class Acts 2020: Going for the Gold,” will feature staff members singing, playing instruments, acting, telling jokes and dancing. There will also be a basket raffle again this year.
Performances are scheduled for March 5-7 at 7 p.m., with a 2 p.m. matinee on Saturday, March 7. All performances will be in the Mraz Center at Burnsville High School, 600 E. Highway 13.
Tickets are $7 and available 30 minutes before each show.
Explore Middle School set at Nicollet, Eagle Ridge
Parents of future middle school students are invited to attend one of the upcoming Explore Middle School events at Eagle Ridge and Nicollet middle schools in Burnsville-Eagan-Savage School District 191.
Explore Middle School nights will provide opportunities for parents and students to learn how the district’s middle schools help students in grades six through eight explore their academic interests and prepare for future success, all in an environment that supports their social and emotional growth.
Activities will include tours, demonstrations, a brief presentation, a student panel and more. Families may go to either event, but are encouraged to go to the school their child is most likely to attend.
The event at Eagle Ridge Middle School, 13955 Glendale Road, Savage, will be held Monday, March 2, from 6-8 p.m.
The event at Nicollet Middle School, 400 E. 134th St., Burnsville, will be held Tuesday, March 10, from 6-8 p.m.
