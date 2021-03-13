Three Burnsville Robotics teams consisting of Burnsville-Savage-Eagan District students qualified for the Minnesota state championship tournament.
Catlateral Damage, ranked fourth, and High Voltage, ranked eighth advanced during a Feb. 20 qualifier. Catlateral Damage won an award for excellence in programming, the Control Award during the meet. The Wiring Warriors advanced on March 6 after winning the Control Award and finishing eighth. This is the second consecutive trip to the state championship for all three teams.
Adam Jacobson, Catlateral Damage’s coach, said: “This season has been very unique and challenging with limited access to the school and events being held remotely. The team certainly met the challenge head on by finding ways to collaborate effectively online and making the most of the time they are able to meet in person.“
Catlateral Damage, Wiring Warriors and High Voltage will join 33 other Minnesota teams competing at the 2021 FIRST Tech Challenge State Championship April 4-10.
Burnsville Robotics, the umbrella not-for-profit organization that supports FIRST LEGO League (elementary school students), FIRST Tech Challenge (middle/high school students), and FIRST Robotics Competition (high school students) programming in the Burnsville-Savage-Eagan community, encourages interest in STEM via robotics activities.
FIRST (For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology) was founded in 1989 to inspire young people’s interest and participation in science and technology. Based in Manchester, New Hampshire, the nonprofit designs accessible programs that motivate young people to pursue education and career opportunities in science, technology, engineering, and math, while building self-confidence, knowledge and life skills. High Tech Kids is the Minnesota affiliate partner for FIRST.
