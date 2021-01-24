Burnsville City Council Member Dan Kealey has been appointed to the Metropolitan Council Transportation Advisory Board and the National League of Cities Transportation and Infrastructure Services federal advocacy committee for 2021.
The Metropolitan Council’s TAB is a significant participant in the Twin Cities region’s transportation planning process. State, regional and local officials, transportation providers and community members serve on the committee to contribute to transportation planning and recommend projects for federal funding.
The National League of Cities TIS committee has the lead responsibility for developing the league’s federal policy positions on issues involving transportation, including planning, funding, safety and security of public transit, streets and highways, aviation, railroads and ports. This is Kealey’s second year on the committee.
As a committee member, Kealey will play a key role in shaping local and national policy positions and will advocate for the needs of Burnsville, the Twin Cities and cities across America.
With major interstates in Burnsville as well as the future Orange Line Bus Rapid Transit service, the city understands the vital connection of transportation to the livability and economic sustainability of our communities and country, a city press release said.
