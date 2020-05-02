Faith Covenant Church in Burnsville is forming a team to bring clean water access to children in need, and it’s raising money to fund the effort with the World Vision virtual Global 6K for Water on Saturday, May 16.

It is expected that thousands of people across the globe will run in the race on their own wherever they are to further the mission to bring life-changing clean water and fullness of life to children in communities around the world.

People can walk, run or push a stroller for the World Vision Global 6K for Water. Each registration provides lasting clean water to a child, like the children pictured on race bibs.

To register for the virtual event, go online to https://tinyurl.com/yb2wy5dt.

