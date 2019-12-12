The city of Burnsville is conducting a traffic study of a portion of County Road 42 and the area around the Burnsville Center as part of the Burnsville Center Village Redevelopment Vision. The study will help determine transportation improvements that may be needed if the Center Village Vision becomes a reality.
The public is invited to view potential transportation improvements and to note questions, comments or feedback on an interactive map at: www.burnsvillemn.gov/trafficstudy
In addition, the city will host two pop-up open house events for the public to be able to get more information and ask questions.
Open House No. 1 is Saturday, Dec. 14, 1-3 p.m. at Burnsville Center, 1178 Burnsville Center, Kiosk near The Buckle, Entrance No. 1
Open House No. 2 is Monday, Dec. 16, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Burnsville Center, 1178 Burnsville Center, Kiosk near The Buckle, Entrance No. 1
The study is anticipated to be complete by the end of February 2020. It is being funded by a Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) grant, and is being conducted by Kimley-Horn and Associates.
The study will include:
Collecting traffic data, analyzing existing conditions and developing a current traffic model
Developing future traffic operations models based on intended development
Recommending public improvements to support development
Providing concept-level cost estimates for these improvements
For more information the Burnsville Center Village Vision visit www.burnsvillemn.gov/redevelopment.
