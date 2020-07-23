Since its inception, the Burnsville Breakfast Rotary Golf Tournament has helped to raise over $500,000 in support of various local programs and scholarships within the Burnsville community.
The funds raised at this year’s tournament Aug. 12 at the Crystal Lake Golf Course will support the following organizations and their COVID-19 initiatives; “360 Communities Burnsville Food Shelf, Community 191 Food Pantry, Burnsville YMCA Free Meals and the M.O.M.S. Program.
Since March, these organizations have provided over 26,000 meals, served 17,000 individuals and provided 325,000 pounds of groceries in the Burnsville area.
There is still time to sponsor or register for the event.
Those who would like to become a sponsor or to register go online to www.burnsvillebreakfastrotary.org.
