The 26th annual Burnsville Breakfast Rotary Golf Tournament and Fundraiser was held Aug. 12 at the Crystal Lake Golf Course. The day started with rain and delayed the start for the 100 golfers until about 12:30 p.m.
The event raised over $13,000 that will be given to support the COVID-19 relief initiatives of the following local organizations: M.O.M.S. Program, Community 191 Food Pantry, 360 Communities Burnsville Food Shelf and Burnsville YMCA Community Meals Program. Since March, these organizations have provided over 40,000 meals, served over 27,000 individuals, and provided over 500,000 pounds of groceries in the Burnsville area. Since inception, this tournament has helped to raise over $500,000 to support various local programs and scholarships.
Rotary organizers said they wanted to thank all 100 golfers who played and the sponsors. The sponsors were: Gold sponsor; Ames Construction. Silver sponsors; Burnsville Toyota and the Justin Crane Foundation. Hole sponsors were; Augustana Regent, Challenge to Change, Chianti Grill, Dakota Electric, Detlefsen State Farm Insurance, Ebenezer Ridges, EFH Company, Firefly Credit Union, Key Cadillac, Mattson Gleason CPAs, Old National Bank, Park Chrysler Jeep, Peg Webb-Wealth Enhancement Group, Red Lion Liquors, Stephen C. Fiebiger Law Office and Troy Toske Allstate Agency.
More about the Burnsville Breakfast Rotary is at www.burnsvillebreakfastrotary.org.
