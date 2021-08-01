The Burnsville Breakfast Rotary Club will host its 27th annual Charity Golf Tournament at Crystal Lake Golf Club in Lakeville on Wednesday, Aug. 18. Proceeds from past events have helped many local nonprofits such as the YMCA, Kids ‘n Kinship, 360 Communities, Foundation 191 Education Scholarships, Can Do Canines, and also helping to eliminate polio around the world.
The 2021 goal is to raise $15,000, which would put its lifetime funds raised for charity at $300,000.
The tournament will kick off with registration at 11 a.m., a grab-and-go lunch and shotgun start at 12:30 p.m. Following the tournament, a social hour and banquet will be held.
For further information or to sign up, go online to www.burnsvillebreakfastrotary.org, or call John Gregg 612-730-6621 or Dan McElroy 952-797-4548 with questions.
Those who would like to learn more about Burnsville Breakfast Rotary can visit burnsvillebreakfastrotary.org, or contact Gregg at JAGRotary@comcast.net.
