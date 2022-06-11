Twenty-one Burnsville High School students were honored for their commitment to serve as members of the U.S. military by Burnsville Beyond the Yellow Ribbon at the May 17 meeting of the Burnsville City Council.
The students include:
U.S. Marine Corps: Law Htoo, Tanner Bennett, Travis Olson, Marcus Wong, Samuel Endo, Michael Zaldana, Dylan Mason-Johnson, Samuel Geise and Nuch Clarke, all of Burnsville, Kenneth Dalaska of Eagan, and Harry Clarence of Savage.
U.S. Navy: Reed Owe Paul, Adeniyi Samson Abiodun, Betzabe Zamora Hidalgo and Angela Cortes Vasquez, all of Burnsville.
U.S. Air Force: Gunther Reylek of Burnsville.
U.S. Army: Kobe Leonard of Savage.
Minnesota National Guard: Richard Biggs, Dillon Basten and Keidy Mendieta, all of Burnsville, and Ian Duncan of Savage.
Each student received a Target gift card and a bag of sundry items, made possible with donations from local service clubs and the community, a U.S. Flag donated by the Burnsville VFW, and a variety of prints donated by Burnsville artist Annie Young.
Since 2017, BTYR has recognized 87 BHS students for enlisting in the military.
“We are proud of the work you have committed to doing in the Armed Forces,” said BTYR volunteer coordinator Col. (retired) Mike Huddleston. “We began this program because we saw students recognized for athletic and academic scholarships, but no one was stepping up to recognize students entering the military. We are happy to be able to provide you and your family with this recognition and support. It is the highlight of the year for our organization.”
Mayor Elizabeth Kautz read a city of Burnsville proclamation that honored the students and recognized Military Appreciation Week in the city of Burnsville.
After the City Council meeting, students and their families attended a reception in their honor that was made possible by donations from the following local businesses: HyVee in Savage, Nothing Bundt Cakes in Eagan, Valley Natural Foods in Burnsville, Kowalski’s Market in Eagan, Costco in Burnsville, Costco in Eagan, Cub Foods in Burnsville, Lund’s and Byerly’s in Burnsville, Trader Joe’s in Eagan, Firehouse Subs in Apple Valley, Annie Young Arts in Burnsville, and Rambush Estates in Burnsville.
BTYR is a statewide network of a diverse group of citizens and community leaders that unite key areas within local communities to recognize and support veterans, service members and military families.
