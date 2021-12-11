“Something of the Marvelous,” an exhibit by blinded Burnsville artist and U.S. Air Force veteran Annie Young, went on display Dec. 5 and will remain through Jan. 29 at the Hastings Art Center, 216 Fourth St. E., in Hastings.
The exhibit is inspired by Young’s personal challenge of walking every day in the natural elements, offering “a wink and nod to creative ingenuity, senses and solitude.”
An artist reception will be held Saturday, Dec. 11, from 4-6 pm.
The award-winning artist is mostly known for her topographic acrylic paintings. She deploys the interplay of acrylic paint colors and a variety of textural mediums using her enhanced sensorial awareness, both echoic and haptic. She continually challenges the boundaries of her perceived abilities, exploring the rules of compositions, color and contour. Young’s work is exhibited and collected throughout North America, South America, Europe and Asia.
The exhibit includes selected works to be experienced through light touch navigation with audio description available on her website. Hidden messages can also be found in some of Young’s work.
The Hastings Art Center gallery is open Monday through Thursday from 3-6 p.m. and during events at the center.
Over the past three years Young has devoted her attention to completing her Antarctica Collection, which she plans to exhibit in 2022. It was inspired by the stories of the athletes from around the world she met when she and her husband traveled there in their attempt to run a marathon on this icy continental dessert.
