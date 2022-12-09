avbv burnhaven student art 1 web.jpg

Apple Valley High School senior Apollo Oase recently installed 32 art pieces that are now on display at Burnhaven Library in Burnsville.

 Photo submitted

Apple Valley High School senior Apollo Oase recently installed 32 pieces of art for display at the Burnhaven Library in Burnsville.

Photography and the visual arts have played an important role in Oase’s life as he said he finds beauty in places most would overlook. He said he also uses this media to form a closer connection with nature, the outdoors, and his own family and pets.

avbv burnhaven student art 2 web.jpg

Apple Valley High School senior Apollo Oase’s visual art has been on display in several locations including the Western Service Center in Apple Valley, U.S. Rep. Angie Craig’s office in Washington, D.C., and the University of Minnesota’s Regis Art Gallery.

Tags

Load comments