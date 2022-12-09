Apple Valley High School senior Apollo Oase’s visual art has been on display in several locations including the Western Service Center in Apple Valley, U.S. Rep. Angie Craig’s office in Washington, D.C., and the University of Minnesota’s Regis Art Gallery.
Apple Valley High School senior Apollo Oase recently installed 32 pieces of art for display at the Burnhaven Library in Burnsville.
Photography and the visual arts have played an important role in Oase’s life as he said he finds beauty in places most would overlook. He said he also uses this media to form a closer connection with nature, the outdoors, and his own family and pets.
Apollo has competed in art contests every year since preschool and has won awards at the local, state, national, and international levels including the AAPT International High School Physics Photo Contest, Scholastic Art National Silver Medal and Gold Keys, Congressional Art Award, Grand Champion Awards at the Minnesota State Fair and Dakota County Fair, and COMPAS Awards, according to a news release.
Oase said photography and the visual arts help him balance his academics by providing an artistic outlet from his honors and AP science and math courses. His parents are both avid photographers and his mother was his former art teacher, so they have taught him the importance of attention to detail, contrast, framing, composition, and other techniques to improve his art. He especially enjoys using macrophotography to capture overlooked beauty in natural and contrived settings.
Oase’s artwork has been on display at U.S. Rep. Angie Craig’s office in Washington, D.C.; the University of Minnesota’s Regis Art Gallery; the Dakota County Community Art Four Seasons Exhibit at the Western Service Center in Apple Valley: and the Ames Center International Festival Cultural Perspectives art exhibit in Burnsville. After displaying his work at the Ames Center in the summer, he was invited to showcase his artwork at the Burnhaven Public Library in Burnsville in November and December.
Oase said his lifelong training and background in art enables him to better visualize computer-aided design for 3D printing and rapid prototyping when solving engineering problems. He said he uses his visual arts skills and attention to detail with CAD for his Fabrication Lab courses at school, Science Olympiad and Rocket Team engineering builds, and rapid prototyping 3D printed projects at home. Oase is currently applying to colleges and plans to major in mechanical engineering. He said he believes his background in art in combination with his major will help him achieve his dream of creating elegance with technology. He said he hopes to continue his pursuit of photography in the future as a means to create personal balance and view the world through an artistic lens.
