In the early morning hours of Sunday, Jan. 26, a burglary at Baldy’s BBQ in Lakeville resulted items being stolen from the business at 11276 210th St. W. in the Mega Stop complex, according to Lakeville police.
Lakeville police said in a press release Wednesday afternoon that they were called to investigate the burglary at 4:57 a.m. when they found the business had been entered. Lakeville police released a surveillance image of the burglary suspect who was wearing a Nike brand sweatshirt or hoodie inside the business.
Those who have any information about the person or the crime should call Lakeville police at 952-985-2800 or 911.
Among the items stolen was $3,000 from the pull tab boxes in the restaurant, according to a GoFundMe page set up by Lakeville City Council Member Luke Hellier.
The Lakeville Hockey Association runs the pull tab operation at the restaurant, along with other locations in Lakeville.
The association uses funds raised from pull tabs and bingo operations to support its programming throughout Lakeville.
LHA provides recreational youth hockey programs for about 1,000 members, which makes it one of Minnesota’s largest hockey associations.
The Go Fund Me page is at https://tinyurl.com/tkwmbj9.
Baldy’s BBQ is owned by Brian Wheeler, a Lakeville City Council member.
– Tad Johnson
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.