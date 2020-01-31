Lakeville Area Active Adults and Lakeville middle school students teamed on Jan. 24 to make a difference for newborns and their parents. Over 30 volunteers tied 20 quilts, cut out hundreds of pieces of fleece to make toys, cut fleece mittens and assembled hygiene kits for Bundles of Love. Bundles of Love (bundlesoflove.org) is a nonprofit whose mission is to assist Minnesota families in need by providing handmade items for newborns. This was a collaborative project between Lakeville Area Community Education and Lakeville Area Active Adults.

