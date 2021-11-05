Bundles of Love Charity will have its annual craft show Saturday, Nov. 6, and Saturday, Nov. 13, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at their Burnsville location, 1101 Cliff Road East (Cliff View Center, end unit at the corner of Cliff and Riverwood Drive).

There will also be a $10 donation preview evening Friday, Nov. 5, from 4-7 p.m.  A tax receipt will be provided for the $10 donation. 

Private shopping times can be scheduled for those wishing to avoid crowds.  Masks are required. 

Featured will be quilts, table toppers/runners, infant and adult clothing, kitchen, household, and holiday décor as well as crafting and sewing kits for young and old. 

Bundles of Love Charity is a 100% volunteer driven nonprofit that partners with community organizations to assist Minnesota families in need by providing handmade items for newborns. By gathering communities to support a parent and newborn, it offers peace of mind for parents and provide important, essential, practical supplies to show that someone cares. 

For further information or to schedule a private shopping time between Nov. 7 and 12, contact christa.ragatz@bundlesoflove.org.

