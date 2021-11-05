Bundles of Love Charity will have its annual craft show Saturday, Nov. 6, and Saturday, Nov. 13, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at their Burnsville location, 1101 Cliff Road East (Cliff View Center, end unit at the corner of Cliff and Riverwood Drive).
There will also be a $10 donation preview evening Friday, Nov. 5, from 4-7 p.m. A tax receipt will be provided for the $10 donation.
Private shopping times can be scheduled for those wishing to avoid crowds. Masks are required.
Featured will be quilts, table toppers/runners, infant and adult clothing, kitchen, household, and holiday décor as well as crafting and sewing kits for young and old.
Bundles of Love Charity is a 100% volunteer driven nonprofit that partners with community organizations to assist Minnesota families in need by providing handmade items for newborns. By gathering communities to support a parent and newborn, it offers peace of mind for parents and provide important, essential, practical supplies to show that someone cares.
For further information or to schedule a private shopping time between Nov. 7 and 12, contact christa.ragatz@bundlesoflove.org.
