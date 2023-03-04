City of Lakeville Building Inspections Department members are (from left) Dave Mathews, Stephanie Hutchins, Cory Manor, Dawn Erickson, Kurt Student, Brad Sticha, Gene Abbott, Dan Christensen, Eldean Diedrich, Derek Pfannenstein, Lisa Houn and (not pictured) Brian Grey.
The city of Lakeville Building Inspections Department received the 2022 Building Department of the Year Award from the Association of Minnesota Building Officials for being a community that has been dedicated to code development and education. This award was presented at an annual event of the AMBO on Feb. 14.
As a city that has grown by 30% since 2010, Lakeville became Minnesota’s ninth largest city in 2022 with a population of 72,135. With all the population growth, building inspections has been an area of constant demand. The department has found ways to streamline the process and deliver inspections in a timely and compliant manner.
The department has nine inspectors and two permit technicians, led by Building Official Gene Abbott. They have conducted over 23,447 inspections from January to December 2022.
During the pandemic, Lakeville Building Inspections found ways to streamline inspections, review installations and buildings in a safe manner, and develop many tools and handouts available on the city’s website that help and guide homeowners through the process.
The group is proactive in bringing in and training the next generation of code officials by pairing them up with senior staff to act as mentors and advisors in the office and while inspecting on building sites.
The Association of Minnesota Building Officials is a nonprofit organization representing individuals and municipalities with no financial interest in the content of construction regulations. Its interest is affordable public safety in the built environment and the efficient administration of construction codes.
