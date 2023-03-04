gen lv building inspect

City of Lakeville Building Inspections Department members are (from left) Dave Mathews, Stephanie Hutchins, Cory Manor, Dawn Erickson, Kurt Student, Brad Sticha, Gene Abbott, Dan Christensen, Eldean Diedrich, Derek Pfannenstein, Lisa Houn and (not pictured) Brian Grey.

 

 Photo submitted

 

The city of Lakeville Building Inspections Department received the 2022 Building Department of the Year Award from the Association of Minnesota Building Officials for being a community that has been dedicated to code development and education. This award was presented at an annual event of the AMBO on Feb. 14.

Tags

Load comments