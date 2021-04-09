The city of Lakeville has issued building permits with a total valuation of $109 million through March, according to a report from City Administrator Justin Miller. This compares to a total valuation of $75.55 million for building permits issued through March of 2020.

The city issued permits for 165 single-family homes through March with a total valuation of

$52.59 million. This compares to 117 single-family home permits through March of 2020 with a total

valuation of $35.84 million.

The city has also issued 37 townhome permits with a total valuation of $8 million through March, compared to 22 townhome permits with a total valuation of $4.96 million during the same period in

2020.

Lakeville has issued the highest number of residential permits year-to-date in the Twin Cities followed by Woodbury, Cottage Grove, Dayton, and Otsego.

