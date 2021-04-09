The city of Lakeville has issued building permits with a total valuation of $109 million through March, according to a report from City Administrator Justin Miller. This compares to a total valuation of $75.55 million for building permits issued through March of 2020.
The city issued permits for 165 single-family homes through March with a total valuation of
$52.59 million. This compares to 117 single-family home permits through March of 2020 with a total
valuation of $35.84 million.
The city has also issued 37 townhome permits with a total valuation of $8 million through March, compared to 22 townhome permits with a total valuation of $4.96 million during the same period in
2020.
Lakeville has issued the highest number of residential permits year-to-date in the Twin Cities followed by Woodbury, Cottage Grove, Dayton, and Otsego.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.