BTD Manufacturing, which provides world-class brands in the metal fabrication market, has recently acquired an additional 40,000 square feet to expand its Lakeville production facility. The expansion allows the manufacturer to expand capacity and introduce new technology and capabilities.
“We’ve made significant investments in our equipment and our facilities over the last year,” said Paul Gintner, BTD Manufacturing president. “We’re excited to be able to grow with the evolving needs of our customers, so we can continue to provide the high-quality metalwork they’ve come to know us for.”
BTD Manufacturing has added a wide variety of equipment across all four of its locations, including new fiber sheet and tube lasers, press brakes, robotic welders and tube benders.
The additional space in Lakeville plays a pivotal role in the expansion of BTD’s stamping capabilities, the company said in a press release. It also helps the company enhance its fabrication capacity, allowing it to focus on increasing machine availability and broadening its automation offerings in the marketplace.
“Market conditions are strong in the custom metal fabrication space,” Gintner said. “Continuing to improve our equipment lineup and broaden our offerings ensures we’re ready for it.”
More than 1,300 employees work in BTD locations in Lakeville; Detroit Lakes; Dawsonville and Buford, Georgia, and Washington, Illinois.
