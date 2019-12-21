BTD Manufacturing, a custom metal fabrication manufacturer that has a Lakeville location, has been named a dual-training employer by Minnesota’s Private Investment, Public Education, Labor and Industry Experience Program, or PIPELINE. The dual-training program pairs a classroom-style curriculum with structured on-the-job learning to give employees an accelerated path to certification in a variety of areas, including welding, CNC and quality.
“This is a great way for us to continue to invest in our Minnesota residents and the talent we already have here at BTD,” said Al Carlson, BTD vice president of human resources, talent management and leadership development. “We want to provide our people with a solid career path, not just a place to work.”
The PIPELINE Program awards businesses in the state grants to train and certify employees with skills that would otherwise take months to achieve. Sixteen BTD employees at the Detroit Lakes and Lakeville locations have participated in the dual-training program since its start in October. The employees contributed 80 hours over two weeks in both classroom and hands-on training on-site to earn their American Society of Welders certification. The employees are able to put their new skills to work right away and ensure the quality of BTD products continues to meet the highest standards.
