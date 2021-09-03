Apple Valley Scouts BSA Troop 292 is holding a new member open house from 7-8 p.m. Sept. 7 at Spirit of Life Presbyterian Church, 14401 Pilot Knob Road.
Families, girls, and boys, who would like to learn more about Scouting or are interested in joining are welcome. All will have an opportunity to speak with the leaders and the scouts and to learn about upcoming events.
Scouts BSA is an outdoor adventure program where youth participate in fun and challenging activities and learn about leadership, teamwork, physical fitness, and becoming a better citizen while having fun and making lifelong memories as well as friends. Troop 292 strives to make Scouting a fun and affordable year-round program where the youth members decide the program, under the supervision of qualified adult leaders who are understanding, patient, and eager to help them succeed.
The Scouts BSA program is a year-round outdoor program and is open to both boys and girls 11-18, or who have completed fifth grade. Scouts BSA offers youth the opportunity to choose activities that will help them to develop leadership, communications, and teamwork skills, and to make new friends. Troop 292 offers year-round activities including camping, hiking, weeklong adventure camp, special outings, and more. Scouts also learn valuable skills including emergency preparedness and first aid, swimming, wilderness survival, and more.
Visitors to Troop 292’s open house will be able to meet the Scouts and leaders, learn about all of the fun activities they participate in and join in on the fun games, activities, and more.
The troop meets from 7-8 p.m. Tuesdays at Spirit of Life Presbyterian. For more information, contact Scoutmaster Graham Munson at gmunson@mwnelson.com or Troop Committee Chair Ray Hagen at hagen.ray@gmail.com.
