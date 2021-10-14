Farmington Scouts BSA Troop 118 is holding a new member open house Sunday, Oct. 17, from 6:30-8 p.m. at the Farmington Lutheran Church, 20600 Akin Road.
This open house will be for girls, boys and their families, who would like to learn more about Scouting.
All will have an opportunity to speak with leaders and Scouts and to learn about adventures, camping, and other troop Scouting events.
Scouts BSA is a year-round outdoor adventure program and is open to all boys and girls ages 11-17 who have completed fifth grade. The Scouting program offers youth opportunities to choose activities that will help develop leadership, communications, physical fitness, and teamwork skills along with becoming a better citizen. All this while having fun, making memories, and friends. Parents are welcome to be leaders, and merit badge counselors.
Those unable to attend the open house can attend a troop meeting. Troop 118 meets most Sunday nights at Farmington Lutheran Church, 6:30-8 p.m., during the school year. Troop 118 strives to make Scouting fun and affordable.
Troop 118 offers year-round activities including camping, hiking, special outings, all while learning life valuable skills and merit badges.
For more information, contact Jessi Deplazes by email at dakotarabbits@yahoo.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.