Apple Valley High School is set to present “Broadway 20/20: Hindsight” Feb. 21 through March 1.
Billed as a “two-hour musical extravaganza,” the show directed by David Scalise features more than 125 AVHS students as instrumentalists, vocalists, dancers and theater technicians. “Broadway 2020: Hindsight” will explore both the mistakes and positive visions that bring the phrase “Hindsight is 20/20” to life. The cast and crew will bring audiences the music of Stevie Wonder, Dear Evan Hanson, Queen, and many more.
Show times are 7 p.m. Feb. 21, 22, 29 and March 1, and 2 p.m. Feb. 23 and March 1. Tickets are $9 for adults, $7 for seniors citizens, and $5 for students and are available online at www.seatyourself.biz/avhs as well as one hour prior to performances, which will be held in the AVHS theater.
A free senior citizens preview is scheduled for 3 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 20.
