To the editor:

Thanks to the leadership of state Sen. Greg Clausen and state Rep. John Huot, my northern Rosemount neighborhood is about to be ready for the 21st century! These leaders aided in securing a grant from the state’s Border to Border Broadband Development Grant Program. Shortly, our broadband speed will increase more than 300 times allowing us to more easily work from home and stay connected with the rest of the world.

I want to thank John Huot and Greg Clausen for working hard to ensure that every household in our community has equal access to high speed internet. The timing of this project is especially critical as we all have been staying safe from COVID-19 by working from home.

Janet Rohlf

Rosemount

