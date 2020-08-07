To the editor:
Thanks to the leadership of state Sen. Greg Clausen and state Rep. John Huot, my northern Rosemount neighborhood is about to be ready for the 21st century! These leaders aided in securing a grant from the state’s Border to Border Broadband Development Grant Program. Shortly, our broadband speed will increase more than 300 times allowing us to more easily work from home and stay connected with the rest of the world.
I want to thank John Huot and Greg Clausen for working hard to ensure that every household in our community has equal access to high speed internet. The timing of this project is especially critical as we all have been staying safe from COVID-19 by working from home.
Janet Rohlf
Rosemount
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.