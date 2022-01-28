Cookies and More by Lisa uses recipes from Poland, Slovenia
Since 2015 Lisa Haggstrom has started her day with a good cup of coffee and the slogan “Live your best life; eat the cookie.” She prepares these cookies in her home kitchen — the site of her cottage bakery “Cookies and More by Lisa” in Apple Valley. She specializes in decorated cookies, homestyle bars, cocoa bombs, and Slovenian walnut potica. Lisa also does custom orders and creates unique items for every holiday.
Lisa’s training as a baker began in her family’s kitchens in the Iron Range. Potica, in particular, is a dear family tradition that Lisa learned from her mother and grandmother. This labor-intensive pastry is worth it to bring a taste of home south to the Twin Cities metro. Growing up, Lisa’s grandmother was in charge of potica for family gatherings. It was an essential part of the Easter and Christmas tables. “One year Grandma announced that she wasn’t making it. We were all so worried that something was wrong. She just wanted a break from the work. Plus, it turned out to be a good way to get some of us involved in making it.”
Now Lisa and one of her sisters are the family members who continue this tradition. “When I started my business there wasn’t anyone around here making a walnut potica the way my family did. It’s one of the things I make that I am most proud of. You need a big table to stretch out the dough and get it thin enough. When you slice it, you should see all the layers. That’s the goal.”
Lisa’s business goals for 2022 include offering additional pastries from her Polish and Slovenian backgrounds. She is currently developing a Slovenian kolaczky recipe that is quite different from the Ukrainian danish-style pastry more commonly found around the Twin Cities. She also has plans to add flancati, “a crisy, fried pasty also known as angel wings” to her lineup.
Lisa’s training in the food service industry started with her part-time server job at Pizza Hut during college. That initial position turned into a career in management and training that brought her to Apple Valley as a result of a promotion and transfer. “I was a restaurant manager for a long time. I’ve done food handler and food manager courses for nearly 30 years. I am very cautious of how I treat food.”
This formal training encouraged Lisa’s love for food science. She reads cookbooks like novels, “I love to know how foods work. How do different leavening agents impact a recipe? Understanding the why is the fun part.”
In search of a job that would allow her more flexibility to be with her children, Lisa left Pizza Hut to be a bakery manager at a PDQ. “It was a small bakery—muffins, cookies, some pastries. It was Tuesday-Saturday mornings. I was home before the kids were out of school. It worked perfectly.” A lasting influence of her time at PDQ are the current operating hours of Cookies and More — Tuesday-Saturday are her kitchen and design days. Her uniform now is one of her baking T-shirts and some pants that don’t mind having flour on them.
Transitioning to her home business brought challenges and joys. The hardest part was, “The switch from commercial to residential equipment. I had worked with commercial equipment my entire adult life.” The greatest perk has been, “The flexibility to make what I want. I updated my family’s recipes and get to use them regularly. The majority of my work is custom. I work one-on-one with young moms, brides, surprises, birthdays. It’s really fun to make people’s special ideas a reality.”
Lisa relishes being a part of people’s celebrations. “Bakers are people pleasers. We want people to be happy and full. I love seeing the expression on someone’s face when they see their cookies for the first time. You can’t fake it, especially for kids. When they see that first cookie, that reaction just makes all the work worthwhile.”
Lisa’s Valentine’s Day specials will be available on her website www.cookiesandmorebylisa.com on Feb. 1. Register for her email list for early access to pop up events and special items. Follow her business on Facebook and Instagram at CookiesandmorebyLisa.
When Lisa takes a break from making dessert, she loves preparing soups. “I eat it year round. My comfort food really goes to meat and potatoes or a hearty soup.” She shared her recipe for Beef Barley Soup for others to try at home.
Beef Barley Soup
Ingredients
1 tablespoon olive oil (or vegetable/canola oil)
1 medium onion chopped
1 garlic clove minced (1⁄2 teaspoon minced garlic from a jar)
4 carrots sliced
1 stalk celery sliced
1-2 cups rutabaga, diced (small dice so it cooks in the same time as the other ingredients)
2 cups cooked ground beef (ground turkey or chicken is good)
6 cups reduced sodium beef broth
1 can petite diced tomatoes 14-15 ounces, undrained (roasted canned tomatoes are great)
1⁄2 green pepper diced
2⁄3 cup barley
1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce
1 package beef gravy mix (very optional)
1 bay leaf
2 tablespoons fresh parsley or 2 teaspoons dried
salt & pepper to taste
Instructions
1. Cook onions and garlic in oil over medium heat until softened.
2. Add remaining ingredients and bring to a boil. Reduce heat and simmer covered about 40-50 minutes or until barley is cooked.
3. Remove bay leaf and serve.
Soup may thicken upon cooling, add extra broth (or water) to reach desired consistency
Discover more local makers and growers by following @MeettheMinnesotaMakers on Facebook and Instagram.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.