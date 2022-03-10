Bridgestone Retail Operations, a subsidiary of Bridgestone Americas Inc., has opened its newest Tires Plus retail tire and automotive service location in Lakeville.
The store at 20170 Iberia Ave. allows BSRO to better serve the area by providing customers with access to total care auto service and Bridgestone and Firestone-brand tires.
As part of the Bridgestone Tires4Ward recycling program and maximizing its contribution to a circular economy, used tires removed from service at the store will have a beneficial next use as rubberized asphalt, construction materials, landscaping mulch, creating energy and much more.
In addition, the new location will support Bridgestone’s national Driving Great Futures partnership with Boys & Girls Clubs of America. Ongoing assistance by way of customer donations and teammate volunteerism will help local Boys & Girls Clubs with transportation needs, as well as critical services for kids and teens who are facing food insecurity and learning challenges.
“We are thrilled to continue our expansion of the BSRO footprint in Lakeville and continue toward our goal of being the most trusted provider of automotive care in every neighborhood we serve,” said Marko Ibrahim, president, BSRO. “Thanks to our partnership with the Boys & Girls Clubs of America, we also hope to make a difference in the lives of Lakeville area families and kids as we strengthen our presence as a trusted neighbor.”
The store is hiring automotive technicians, retail sales and other in-store management positions. BSRO provides competitive pay and benefits, flexible scheduling, an employee discount and opportunities for employee development and advancement.
For store hours, hiring opportunities and more information, visit www.tiresplus.com. Additional information on the Tires4Ward program can be found on the Bridgestone Americas website.
BSRO is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, and operates more than 2,200 tire and vehicle service centers across the United States.
