Brad Schmitz has joined Farm Bureau Financial Services’ as a wealth management advisor in Lakeville. As a wealth management advisor, Schmitz will help Farm Bureau members prepare for the future and protect what matters by providing financial planning, advisory services and investment solutions.
“We’re pleased to have Bradley join the Farm Bureau Financial Services team and know our client/members and agents will benefit from his 12 years of experience and knowledge of wealth management services,” said Mat Gleason, head of the Wealth Management division. “Bradley brings a proven track record of providing superior client service to the wealth management advisor team we are building.”
Bradley also works on the family farm, camping with family or enjoying the outdoors.
Farm Bureau wealth management advisors work with Farm Bureau agents to help ensure that members have a comprehensive plan to help clients meet their future goals.
Schmitz’s office is at 10438 185th St. W., Suite 300.
