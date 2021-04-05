From Friday, April 23 through May 7, more than 150 people are expected to participate in person or virtually in the 22nd annual Kids ‘n Kinship Bowlathon.
This year, participants can choose to bowl at Bogart’s Entertainment Center in Apple Valley or virtually, do-it-yourself-style, with bowling pins and bowling balls, from home. Businesses, churches, community groups, students, neighbors, families and friends can form teams and bowl for a good cause.
“The Bowlathon is perfect for corporate team building, student groups or focused fun with family and friends. It provides companies and individuals with a couple of hours filled with laughter and excitement. The added joy is helping a quality youth mentor program. This year’s goal is to raise $10,000 and with your help, we can do that,” says Jan Belmore, Director of Kids ‘n Kinship.
Companies, groups, families and students can register a team. Individual bowlers are also welcome. To participate virtually or at Bogart’s, each bowler is required to register and to donate $25 in pledges. Each registered team member will also receive a welcome packet in the mail including a gift item from Kids ‘n Kinship.
There will also be an online silent auction taking place throughout the two-week event. This year’s auction items include:
• Two passes to the Crayola Experience at Mall of America.
• Six chiropractic visits at Lake Marion Chiropractic in Lakeville.
• A Mother of Pearl Necklace from Kendra Scott.
• A Minnesota Vikings Harris white panel football.
Boeckermann Grafstrom and Mayer-CPA, Bogart’s Entertainment Center, Media Relations Agency, Thrivent and Webb Financial are the major sponsors of this year’s Bowlathon. Additional companies and groups can also sponsor the Bowlathon.
Individual bowlers and company teams may register at https://forms.gle/SdPDxGyGB21Z5tQB6.
Those wishing to sponsor the event or donate an auction item may inquiry at https://forms.gle/BbH7CUNrday7NNCA9.
