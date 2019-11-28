The Friends of Galaxie Library will hold a Book Sale of gently used books, CDs, puzzles and more on Friday, Dec. 13, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday, Dec. 14, 9 a.m. to 1:45 p.m. A Bag Sale will follow at 2 p.m. Saturday at a cost of $5 for a grocery bag of books.

The Friends will supply the bags.

An Early Bird Sale is set for 5-8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 12, which is free and open to all Friends of Galaxie Library members. Others can join for $10 the night of the sale.

Galaxie Library is located at 14955 Galaxie Ave., Apple Valley. All proceeds go to support Galaxie Library programs and materials.

