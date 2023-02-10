Paul Legler says story of man’s gruesome death needed to be told
Minneapolis author Paul Legler will be the next writer featured in the Rosemount Area Arts Council’s Meet the Author series.
He will speak about his recent book, “Half the Terrible Things” at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 16, at the Robert Trail Library, 14395 South Robert Trail.
The novel is based on the true story of Martin Tabert, a young farm boy from North Dakota on a rail odyssey across America, who was pulled off a train in Dixie County, Florida, and arrested on a spurious charge of vagrancy.
Tabert was fined $25, today a paltry sum, but in 1922, an amount he was unable pay, Legler said in a press release.
Trapped by a county sheriff’s press gang, Tabert, like many unemployed men in the South, was sent to a convict labor camp. His family sent money to pay his fine; only to have the sheriff refuse to release his latest prize.
Slavery had ended after the Civil War, but in the South, it had raised its ugly head in a corrupt system of free labor available to the highest bidder.
“Half the Terrible Things” is a true crime that weaves in fictional characters to tie into contemporary times.
A North Dakota farm boy himself, Legler, a graduate of University of Minnesota’s Law School, discovered Tabert’s story while reading “Worse Than Slavery,” an account of slavery in the Jim Crow South.
Legler practiced law in Fargo for 10 years; representing many migrant seasonal workers.
“They’d come up from Texas for the beet fields,” he said. “I handled housing discrimination and government benefits cases. At one time, they were lined up outside my office door.”
Legler also worked in the U.S. Health and Human Services Department.
He said his empathy with previous law clients and the marginal and dispossessed drew him to the Tabert story.
“I’ve always enjoyed reading more than anything,” said Legler, “and I’m a very consistent reader. I love books of all kinds.”
Previous to writing fiction, Legler had written articles for the Law Review and policy and technical writing.
“Writing literature is something entirely different,” he said. “It took a while to make that jump — as an author — but I’m glad I did it. It’s something I enjoy immensely, and I hope to continue.”
As part of his research for “Half the Terrible Things,” Legler read law records of the Tabert family lawyer, archived on microfilm in Bismarck — including affidavits from when he went to Florida to interview Tabert’s fellow prisoners.
“I found that the reading of those interviews to be very unsettling experience because of the gruesome nature of his death,” he said. “It was a story that wouldn’t leave me. I thought it needed to more broadly told.”
In 1922 the world took notice of Tabert’s cruel death and the law case that helped change some of the more egregious aspects of convict labor camps. The New York World won a Pultizer Prize for covering the story.
“My experience made me think about the broader context of violence in America, and the thought that as a country we often look away and ignore it,” Legler said.
The next Meet the Author speaker on March 16 will be Daniel O’Brien, author of “Japanese Ghost in America.”
